Patterson-UTI Energy Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:PTEN)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PTEN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PTEN
- Market Cap$1.170bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:PTEN
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Drilling
- Currency
- ISINUS7034811015
Company Profile
Patterson-UTI Energy is one of the largest North America-based land rig drilling contractors. Its fleet consists of about 315 land rigs, which it markets to independents and small producers. The firm also operates a pressure pumping division and owns a small financial interest in oil and gas exploration and production assets in Texas and New Mexico.Patterson-UTI Energy Inc is a North America-based land rig drilling contractors. It operates in three segments namely, Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Oil and Natural Gas Exploration and Production.