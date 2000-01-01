Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy is one of the largest North America-based land rig drilling contractors. Its fleet consists of about 315 land rigs, which it markets to independents and small producers. The firm also operates a pressure pumping division and owns a small financial interest in oil and gas exploration and production assets in Texas and New Mexico.Patterson-UTI Energy Inc is a North America-based land rig drilling contractors. It operates in three segments namely, Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Oil and Natural Gas Exploration and Production.