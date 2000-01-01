Paulic Meunerie SA Ordinary Shares (EURONEXT:ALPAU)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ALPAU

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ALPAU

  • Market Cap€0.000m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ALPAU
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorPackaged Foods
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0013479730

Company Profile

Paulic Meunerie SA is a producer of wheat and buckwheat flour in Brittany. The company markets a catalog of wheat and buckwheat flour that includes flour benefiting from quality labels (Label Rouge andAB-Agriculture Biologique), and produces flour and bran, from wheat grains purified by an ozonation treatment called Oxygreen.

Latest ALPAU news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .