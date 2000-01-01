Pax Global Technology Ltd (SEHK:327)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 327
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 327
- Market CapHKD3.851bn
- SymbolSEHK:327
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINBMG6955J1036
Company Profile
Pax Global Technology Ltd sells a variety of electronic payment devices. It is engaged in the development and sale of electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products and provision of related services.