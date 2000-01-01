Company Profile

Paxman AB is a Sweden based company engages in the development of PAXMAN Scalp Cooling System that is used to minimize hair loss in connection with chemotherapy treatment. The company offers a stand-alone, mobile electric cooling unit, which is a liquid-based cooling system that cools down the patient's scalp through the silicone hat. Geographically the company markets its product to Great Britain, Scandinavian countries, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Australia.Paxman AB is a manufacturer and supplier of scalp cooling equipment. The company provides a scalp cooling cap that can prevent hair loss in connection with chemotherapy treatment for cancer.