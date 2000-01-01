Company Profile

PaxMedica Inc an early clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of anti-purinergic therapies (or APT), for the treatment of neurodevelopmental disorders, including autism spectrum disorder (or ASD), and Fragile X syndrome tremor-ataxia (or FXTAS). It focuses on the development and testing of its lead program, PAX-101, an intravenous formulation of suramin, in the treatment of ASD and FXTAS. It is also focused on the treatment of Human African Trypanosomiasis (or HAT). Its candidate PAX-102, proprietary intranasal formulation of suramin, as well as other new chemical entities that are more targeted and highly selective antagonists of particular purinergic receptor subtypes.