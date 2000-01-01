Paya Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:PAYA)
North American company
Market Info - PAYA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PAYA
- Market Cap$1.579bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:PAYA
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINUS70434P1030
Company Profile
Paya Holdings Inc is a provider of integrated payment and frictionless commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiencies. The company processes over $30 billion of annual payment volume across credit/debit card, ACH, and check in the US. Paya serves customers through key distribution partners focused on targeted, high growth verticals such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.