Paya Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:PAYA)

North American company
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Company Info - PAYA

  • Market Cap$1.579bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:PAYA
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINUS70434P1030

Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc is a provider of integrated payment and frictionless commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiencies. The company processes over $30 billion of annual payment volume across credit/debit card, ACH, and check in the US. Paya serves customers through key distribution partners focused on targeted, high growth verticals such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

