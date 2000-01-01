Company Profile

Paychex competes in the payroll outsourcing industry. It is the second- largest player in terms of revenue and focuses on providing this service to small and midsize businesses. Paychex was created from the consolidation of 17 payroll processors in 1979 and services about 590,000 clients. The firm has almost 13,000 employees and is based in Rochester, New York.Paychex Inc operates in payroll outsourcing industry. The company provides integrated payroll, human resource, insurance, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States.