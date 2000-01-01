Company Profile

Payfare Inc is a global fintech company offering mobile banking, instant payment, and loyalty-reward solutions. Its financial technology platform is providing financial inclusion and empowerment to next-generation workers around the globe with a full-service mobile bank account and debit card with instant access to their earnings and relevant cash-back rewards. Some brands that use Payfare include Uber, Uber Eats, DOORDASH, DiDi, and others.