Payfare Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (TSE:PAY)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PAY
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PAY
- Market CapCAD14.380m
- SymbolTSE:PAY
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorInformation Technology Services
- Currency
- ISINCA70437C1095
Company Profile
Payfare Inc is a global fintech company offering mobile banking, instant payment, and loyalty-reward solutions. Its financial technology platform is providing financial inclusion and empowerment to next-generation workers around the globe with a full-service mobile bank account and debit card with instant access to their earnings and relevant cash-back rewards. Some brands that use Payfare include Uber, Uber Eats, DOORDASH, DiDi, and others.