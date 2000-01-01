Payfare Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (TSE:PAY)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PAY

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PAY

  • Market CapCAD14.380m
  • SymbolTSE:PAY
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorInformation Technology Services
  • Currency
  • ISINCA70437C1095

Company Profile

Payfare Inc is a global fintech company offering mobile banking, instant payment, and loyalty-reward solutions. Its financial technology platform is providing financial inclusion and empowerment to next-generation workers around the globe with a full-service mobile bank account and debit card with instant access to their earnings and relevant cash-back rewards. Some brands that use Payfare include Uber, Uber Eats, DOORDASH, DiDi, and others.

Latest PAY news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .