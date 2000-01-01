Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PCTY
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PCTY
- Market Cap$6.410bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:PCTY
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINUS70438V1061
Company Profile
Paylocity Holding Corp is a provider of cloud-based payroll and human capital management, software solutions for medium-sized organizations. Its services are provided in a software-as-a-service delivery model utilizing its cloud-based platform.