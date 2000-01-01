Payright Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:PYR)

APAC company
Market Info - PYR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PYR

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:PYR
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCredit Services
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000118127

Company Profile

Payright Ltd is an Australian payment plan provider developed for merchants. The company provides merchants a buy-now, pay later flexible payment option to offer their customers. The merchants are paid upfront and in full on the same day and include a diverse mix of broad-reaching products and services such as direct sales businesses, home improvement, education, photography, dental, and health and beauty.

