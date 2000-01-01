PBF Energy Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NYSE:PBF)
PBF Energy Inc is an independent petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. The company owns refineries in Ohio, Delaware, New Jersey, and Louisiana. Each of the company's refining facilities specializes in the processing of either light, medium, or heavy crude oil. Depending on the location of the facility, crude can be received by either water or rail. PBF products are sold throughout the Northeast, Midwest, and Gulf Coast of the United States, and in different regions of Canada. In connection with refining facilities, the company also engages in receiving, handling, transferring, and storing crude oil through subsidiary PBFX.PBF Energy Inc is engaged in the oil and gas sector. It is a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels.