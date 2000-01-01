Company Profile

PC Connection Inc is a provider of information technology solutions. It provides products such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories that company purchase from manufacturers and distributors. The company also offers services involving design, configuration, and implementation of IT solutions. It conducts business operations through three business segments namely Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. The company generates maximum revenue Enterprise Solutions segment.