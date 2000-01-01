PC Partner Group Ltd (SEHK:1263)

APAC company
Market Info - 1263

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1263

  • Market CapHKD878.140m
  • SymbolSEHK:1263
  • IndustryTechnology
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG6956A1013

Company Profile

PC Partner Group Ltd is a manufacturer of computer electronics. Principally, it is engaged in the designing and manufacturing of electronics and personal computer parts and accessories.

