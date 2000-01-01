PCAS SA (EURONEXT:PCA)
European company
- Market Cap€129.860m
- SymbolEURONEXT:PCA
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorChemicals
- Currency
- ISINFR0000053514
PCAS SA is in the development, manufacturing and marketing of specialty chemicals. The company's products include synthesized pharmaceutical products and fine chemicals. It also offers photochemical and new technology products (photosensitive materials, photo-initiators, and polymers for photography, reprography, and micro-electronics).PCAS SA is a France-based company engaged in the production of fine and specialty chemicals for pharmaceutical and specialty chemicals companies worldwide.