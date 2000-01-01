PCCW Ltd (SEHK:8)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 8
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 8
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:8
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorTelecom Services
- Currency
- ISINHK0008011667
Company Profile
PCCW Ltd is a Hong Kong-based company engaged in the businesses of telecommunications, media, information technology solutions, property development and investment, and others. Its operating segments are HKT Limited (HKT), Media Business, Solutions Business, Pacific Century Premium Developments, and Other businesses. The entity derives key revenue from the HKT segment which includes the provision of telecommunications and related services such as local telephony, local data and broadband, international telecommunications, mobile, and other telecommunications businesses such as customer premises equipment sales, outsourcing, consulting and contact centers. The company operates in Hong Kong and other countries, of which maximum revenue is derived from the operations in Hong Kong.PCCW Ltd through its subsidiaries provides telecommunications service including local telephony, local data and broadband services. Its business segments are HKT, Media Business, Solutions Business, PCPD, and Other Businesses.