Company Profile

PCF Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company provides financial services to consumers and businesses. The company has four reportable segments namely Consumer, Business finance, Azule finance and Bridging finance. Consumer finance segment provides deposits, consumer hire purchase, personal loan and sale finance for motor vehicles. Business finance segment includes business hire purchase and lease finance for vehicles, plant, and equipment. Azule finance provides specialist funding and leasing services directly to individuals and businesses in the broadcast and media industry. Bridging finance provides finance for residential, semi-commercial and commercial properties. Geographically, it operates within the United Kingdom.