PCG Entertainment (LSE:PCGE)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PCGE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PCGE

  • Market Cap£0.620m
  • SymbolLSE:PCGE
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorGambling
  • Currency
  • ISINGI000A2JBQ88

Company Profile

PCG Entertainment PLC is a holding company. The company through its subsidiaries is engaged in the development of business in the media, sports and gaming industry and gaming software across the Asia-Pacific region.

Latest PCGE news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

PCGE Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .