Company Profile

PCI-PAL PLC is a holding company engaged in the peripheral component interconnect (PCI) and telephony services business. It operates as a specialist provider of secure payments solutions, including a cloud-based, Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard compliant suite. It's business activities that include accepting contracts across a range of market sectors including retail, services, leisure, public, and charity sector. It operates the business across the United Kingdom serving the global markets.PCI-PAL PLC provides secure payment services for business. It offers products and services that enable organisations to securely take customer payments, and safely store customer data from the threat of data loss and cybercrime.