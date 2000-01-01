Company Profile

PCTEL Inc delivers performance-critical technology solutions to the wireless industry. The company's segments are divided into three segments that are Enterprise Wireless, Intelligent Transportation, and Industrial Internet of Things. The company product includes Antenna Products and Test & Measurement Products. Antenna Products includes Mobile Antennas, Infrastructure Base station Antennas, In-Building Antennas, GNSS/GPS Antennas, Embedded Antennas, and RF ANcillary and Cable Products, and Test & Measurement Products include Scanning Receivers, Public safety testing solution, Scanning Receiver Software, Interference Locating System, and User Experience Test Tools. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Antenna Products.