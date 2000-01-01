Company Profile

PDC Energy Inc is an exploration and production company that produces, develops, acquires, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company has a significant operational presence in United States onshore basins. PDC's operational control in its core areas is enhanced by its leasehold positions being held-by-production. It remains flexible in terms of rig activity and capital deployment due to short-term rig contracts, and held-by-production acreage. Through a technology focus, PDC implements multiwell drilling, extended laterals, increased frac stage density, enhanced frac design, and drilling efficiencies. The company's wells are built to perform at various densities and lengths. Revenue is derived from its segments: oil and gas exploration and production, and gas marketing.PDC Energy Inc is a domestic independent exploration and production company that produces, develops, acquires and explores for crude oil, natural gas and NGLs with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado, the Utica Shale in southeastern Ohio.