PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PDCE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PDCE

  • Market Cap$1.527bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:PDCE
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINUS69327R1014

Company Profile

PDC Energy Inc is a domestic independent exploration and production company that produces, develops, acquires and explores for crude oil, natural gas and NGLs with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado, the Utica Shale in southeastern Ohio.

Latest PDCE news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .