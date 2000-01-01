Company Profile

PDL BioPharma Inc acquires and manages a portfolio of companies, products, royalty agreements and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The operating segments of the company are Medical Devices, Strategic Positions, Pharmaceutical and Income Generating Assets, of which key revenue is derived from the Pharmaceutical segment. The Pharmaceutical segment consists of revenue derived from branded prescription medicine products sold under the name Tekturna and Tekturna HCT in the U.S, and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT in the rest of the world (collectively, the Noden Products). Geographically, the company operates in Europe, North America, Asia and Other countries, of which prime revenue is generated from Asia and North America.PDL BioPharma Inc is engaged in the discovery of a new generation of targeted treatments for cancer and immunologic diseases. It focuses on intellectual property asset management, investing in new royalty bearing assets and maximizing value of its patent.