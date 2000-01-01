Company Profile

Peab AB is one of the leading Nordic construction and civil engineering companies. It builds offices around the region and contributes to all stages of construction. Many projects are related to housing, transportation, commercial property, and building materials. A network of subcontractors and external suppliers help plan and build innovative systems for projects. Peab operates in four business areas: construction (roughly half of total revenue), civil engineering, industry, and project development. It uses technical expertise and input from customers to complete projects and deliver customized solutions. The majority of sales come from Sweden, and the company has the capacity to complete smaller local projects as well as more complex construction projects.Peab AB is a construction and civil engineering company. It is engaged in construction business, civil engineering projects, housing development and property development business. It also provides management of roads and municipal facilities.