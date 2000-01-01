Company Profile

Peabody Energy mines and sells coal through approximately 21 coal mines in the United States and Australia. Peabody also markets and brokers coal, both as principal and agent, and trades coal and freight-related contracts through offices in China, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the U.S. The company operates in the following segment: Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining and Corporate and Other.