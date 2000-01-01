Peace Map Holding Ltd (SEHK:402)
- Market CapHKD244.700m
- SymbolSEHK:402
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- ISINBMG695651023
Company Profile
Peace Map Holding Ltd along with its subsidiaries is engaged in geographical information business in People's Republic of China including aerial photography, aviation and aerospace remote sensing image data processing and data extraction.