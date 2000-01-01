Company Profile

Peach Property Group Ltd is a real estate investor with an investment focus in the residential economic area in German and Switzerland. Its core activities include the site and object evaluation, structuring and financing, active asset management including project development for inventory or sale as well as rental, sales and customer management. The company operates in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, out of which the majority of the revenue is generated from Germany.Peach Property Group Ltd is a real estate investor with an investment focus in the residential economic area in German and Switzerland.