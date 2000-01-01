Peach Property Group Ltd (SIX:PEAN)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PEAN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PEAN
- Market CapCHF0.000m
- SymbolSIX:PEAN
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorResidential Construction
- Currency
- ISINCH0118530366
Company Profile
Peach Property Group Ltd is a real estate investor with an investment focus in the residential economic area in German and Switzerland. Its core activities include the site and object evaluation, structuring and financing, active asset management including project development for inventory or sale as well as rental, sales and customer management. The company operates in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, out of which the majority of the revenue is generated from Germany.Peach Property Group Ltd is a real estate investor with an investment focus in the residential economic area in German and Switzerland.