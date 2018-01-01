Peak Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:TNT) Share Price

Company Profile

Peak Fintech Group Inc is engaged in the commercial lending industry. It lends money to small and micro businesses in China. The company through its Cubeler Lending Hub ecosystem automates the process by which lenders find and qualify borrowers across several market verticals. These services allow banks and lenders to safely increase loan volumes, contributing to the efficiency of commercial lending.Peak Positioning Technologies Inc is an information technology management company whose mission is to assemble, finance and manage a portfolio of promising companies in some of the fastest-growing tech sectors in China, including fintech and e-commerce.