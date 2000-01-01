Peak Minerals Ltd (ASX:PUA)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PUA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PUA
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:PUA
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorAluminum
- Currency
- ISINAU0000028763
Company Profile
Pure Alumina Ltd is an Australia based company. It is mainly engaged in the production of purity alumina from its high grade, low impurity kaolin deposits located close to Ballarat, Victoria. The company's project includes Yendon High Purity Alumina Project.Hill End Gold Ltd is a exploration, development and investment company. It primarily explores for Gold.