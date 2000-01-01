Peako Ltd (ASX:PKO)

APAC company
Market Info - PKO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PKO

  • Market CapAUD3.040m
  • SymbolASX:PKO
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000PKO1

Company Profile

Peako Ltd is a natural resources company. The principal activities of the company is direct and indirect equity investments made with the objective of advancing the exploration for and development of natural resources.

