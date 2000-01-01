Pearl Oriental Oil Ltd (SEHK:632)
Market Info - 632
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 632
- Market CapHKD42.860m
- SymbolSEHK:632
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINBMG6963R1051
Company Profile
Pearl Oriental Oil Ltd is principally engaged in exploring, exploiting and sales of oil and natural gas. The company holds an interest in Utah Gas and Oil Field project which is in Uintah Basin of Utah, Midwestern of the United States.