Pearl Oriental Oil Ltd (SEHK:632)

APAC company
Company Info - 632

  • Market CapHKD42.860m
  • SymbolSEHK:632
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG6963R1051

Company Profile

Pearl Oriental Oil Ltd is principally engaged in exploring, exploiting and sales of oil and natural gas. The company holds an interest in Utah Gas and Oil Field project which is in Uintah Basin of Utah, Midwestern of the United States.

