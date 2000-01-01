Company Profile

U.K.-listed Pearson is the world’s largest educational provider. The company has been disposing of noncore businesses such as the Financial Times, The Economist, and publishing house Penguin (in which it retains a 25% stake), and is now focused on being an educational resource provider. While Pearson’s primary activity centres on higher-level education, the firm also has significant operations in providing clinical assessments, professional certification and testing.Pearson PLC is a content publisher. Its products comprise of educational courseware, assessments and services, and consumer publishing.