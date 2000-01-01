Company Profile

Pebble Beach Systems Group PLC develops and supplies automation, the channel in a box and content management solutions for TV broadcasters, service providers and cable and satellite operators. Its customers include TV Globo Brazil, Fox News, and Business Channels USA, ZDF Germany etc. The firm has Pebble beach systems and Central segments. It derives most of its revenue from Pebble beach systems segment. The company operates in the UK, Europe, North and Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia Pacific.Pebble Beach Systems Group PLC is a broadcast automation company. Its products include Marina, Marina Lite, Dolphin, Orca and Stingray.