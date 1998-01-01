Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently owns upper-upscale and luxury hotels with 14,013 rooms across 56 hotels in the United States. Pebblebrook acquired LaSalle Hotel Properties, which owned 10,451 rooms across 41 U.S. hotels, in December 2018, the company current Pebblebrook CEO founded in 1998. Pebblebrook's portfolio consists mostly of independent hotels with no brand affiliations, though the combined company does own and operate some hotels under Marriott, Starwood, InterContinental, Hilton, and Hyatt brands.Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is an internally managed hotel investment company organized to acquire and invest in hotel properties. The firm focuses on both branded and independent full-service hotels in the upper upscale segment of the lodging industry.