Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PEB
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PEB
- Market Cap$3.531bn
- SymbolNYSE:PEB
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Hotel & Motel
- Currency
- ISINUS70509V1008
Company Profile
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is an internally managed hotel investment company organized to acquire and invest in hotel properties. The firm focuses on both branded and independent full-service hotels in the upper upscale segment of the lodging industry.