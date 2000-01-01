PEDEVCO Corp (AMEX:PED)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PED
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PED
- Market Cap$120.630m
- SymbolAMEX:PED
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINUS70532Y3036
Company Profile
PEDEVCO Corp is a U.S based energy company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the Denver-Julesberg Basin (D-J Basin) in Colorado.