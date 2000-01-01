Peekaboo Beans Inc (TSX:BEAN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BEAN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BEAN
- Market CapCAD3.440m
- SymbolTSX:BEAN
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorApparel Stores
- Currency
- ISINCA70538A1012
Company Profile
Peekaboo Beans Inc is a manufacturer and designer of children playwear apparel. It sells apparels through network of Stylists that motivate the mothers to organize sales parties or Soirees in their homes to demonstrate and sell the playwear apparel.