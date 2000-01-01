Peeks Social Ltd (TSX:PEEK)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PEEK
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PEEK
- Market CapCAD5.530m
- SymbolTSX:PEEK
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorInternet Content & Information
- Currency
- ISINCA70538Q1063
Company Profile
Peeks Social Ltd is a Canada-based company. Its core business is the offering of social media products and services for use by consumers and businesses, with a focus on mobile (iOS and Android) products.