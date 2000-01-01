Peeks Social Ltd (TSX:PEEK)

North American company
  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

  • Market CapCAD5.530m
  • SymbolTSX:PEEK
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorInternet Content & Information
  • Currency
  • ISINCA70538Q1063

Peeks Social Ltd is a Canada-based company. Its core business is the offering of social media products and services for use by consumers and businesses, with a focus on mobile (iOS and Android) products.

