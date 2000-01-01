Peeks Social Ltd (TSX:PRSN)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PRSN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PRSN

  • Market CapCAD16.060m
  • SymbolTSX:PRSN
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorInternet Content & Information
  • Currency
  • ISINCA70538Q1063

Company Profile

Peeks Social Ltd is a Canada-based company engaged in the business of offering social media products and services for use by consumers and businesses, with a focus on mobile (iOS and Android) products. It focuses on providing social commerce-enabled products which allow for a monetizable user experience to all users, consumers and businesses alike. The company accomplishes this by offering products which are complete with enterprise-grade e-commerce infrastructure including multi-currency, multi-lingual, turnkey mobile commerce suites for users.Peeks Social Ltd is a Canada-based company. Its core business is the offering of social media products and services for use by consumers and businesses, with a focus on mobile (iOS and Android) products.

Latest PRSN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .