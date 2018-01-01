Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Peel Hunt Ltd (LSE:PEEL) Share Price

PEEL

Peel Hunt Ltd

UK company

Right Arrow 1

Financial Services

Right Arrow 2

Capital Markets

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Bid

-

Ask

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XLON

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Regulatory news

Times are shown in BST, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Peel Hunt Ltd provides investment banking services to mid and small-cap companies in the UK, with a consistent track record of investment and growth across. The company's operations are supported by differentiated proprietary technology and each of its three divisions, Investment Banking, Research & Distribution and Execution & Trading, is a leading participant in its respective markets.

LSE:PEEL

GG00BLGZJW08

GBX

Loading Comparison

Latest PEEL News

PEEL Regulatory News