PeerStream Inc (NASDAQ:PEER)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PEER

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PEER

  • Market Cap$33.950m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:PEER
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINUS70555R1023

Company Profile

PeerStream Inc provides multimedia social application and business communication solutions. The company is developing PeerStream Protocol, a decentralized multimedia content delivery solution building on blockchain technology.

Latest PEER news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .