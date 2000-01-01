Pegasus Resources Inc (TSX:PEGA)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PEGA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PEGA
- Market CapCAD5.570m
- SymbolTSX:PEGA
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorOther Industrial Metals & Mining
- Currency
- ISINCA70558T1057
Company Profile
Pegasus Resources Inc, formerly Pistol Bay Mining Inc is a mineral exploration company focused on zinc and other base metal properties. The projects include Confederation lake, Pakwash lake, James Bay, and VCG.Pistol Bay Mining Inc is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Saskatchewan and Ontario. Its assets include the Athabasca Basin (Uranium) and Confederation Lake (Zinc, Copper).