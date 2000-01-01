Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PEGA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PEGA

  • Market Cap$5.283bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:PEGA
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINUS7055731035

Company Profile

Founded in 1983, Pegasystems provides a suite of solutions for customer engagement and business process automation. The company’s key offering is the Pega Infinity platform, which combines business process automation with customer engagement applications.Pegasystems Inc. develops, market, and license software and also provides implementation, consulting, training, and technical support services to help its customers maximize the business value from the use of the company's software.

Latest PEGA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .