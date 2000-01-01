Peking University Resources (Holdings) Co Ltd (SEHK:618)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 618
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 618
- Market CapHKD1.258bn
- SymbolSEHK:618
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorConglomerates
- Currency
- ISINBMG6982M1038
Company Profile
Peking University Resources (Holdings) Co Ltd along with its subsidiaries is engaged in property development, property investment and distribution of information products.