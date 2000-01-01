Peking University Resources (Holdings) Co Ltd (SEHK:618)

Market Info - 618

Company Info - 618

  • Market CapHKD1.258bn
  • SymbolSEHK:618
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorConglomerates
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG6982M1038

Company Profile

Peking University Resources (Holdings) Co Ltd along with its subsidiaries is engaged in property development, property investment and distribution of information products.

