Pelangio Exploration Inc (TSX:PX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PX
- Market CapCAD6.820m
- SymbolTSX:PX
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA7056465031
Company Profile
Pelangio Exploration Inc is a Canadian junior gold exploration company. The principal business of the Company is the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in Canada and Ghana, Africa.