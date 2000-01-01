Pendragon (LSE:PDG)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PDG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PDG
- Market Cap£157.580m
- SymbolLSE:PDG
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorAuto And Truck Dealerships
- Currency
- ISINGB00B1JQBT10
Company Profile
Pendragon PLC is engaged in retailing of used and new vehicles and the service and repair of vehicles (aftersales). It operates under the brands of Stratstone for the premium vehicle segment and Evans Halshaw for the volume vehicle segment.