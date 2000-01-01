Pengrowth Energy Corp (NYSE:PGH)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PGH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PGH
- Market Cap$405.070m
- SymbolNYSE:PGH
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINCA70706P1045
Company Profile
Pengrowth Energy Corp is an intermediate Canadian oil and natural gas producer. It is engaged in the development, acquisition and exploration of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia.