Company Profile
Peninsula Energy Ltd is an uranium mining and development company. The company's project includes Lance ISR Uranium Projects located on the north-east flank of the Powder River Basin in Wyoming and Karoo Uranium Projects in South Africa. It has three reportable operating segments, Lance uranium projects, Wyoming USA; Karoo uranium projects, South Africa; and Corporate/Other.Peninsula Energy Ltd is an uranium mining company. It has three reportable operating segments as follows: Lance Uranium Projects, Wyoming USA; Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa; and Corporate/Other.