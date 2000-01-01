Company Profile

Peninsula Energy Ltd is an uranium mining and development company. The company's project includes Lance ISR Uranium Projects located on the north-east flank of the Powder River Basin in Wyoming and Karoo Uranium Projects in South Africa. It has three reportable operating segments, Lance uranium projects, Wyoming USA; Karoo uranium projects, South Africa; and Corporate/Other.