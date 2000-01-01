Peninsula Energy Ltd (ASX:PEN)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PEN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PEN

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:PEN
  • IndustryEnergy
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000PEN6

Company Profile

Peninsula Energy Ltd is an uranium mining and development company. The company's project includes Lance ISR Uranium Projects located on the north-east flank of the Powder River Basin in Wyoming and Karoo Uranium Projects in South Africa. It has three reportable operating segments, Lance uranium projects, Wyoming USA; Karoo uranium projects, South Africa; and Corporate/Other.Peninsula Energy Ltd is an uranium mining company. It has three reportable operating segments as follows: Lance Uranium Projects, Wyoming USA; Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa; and Corporate/Other.

Latest PEN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .