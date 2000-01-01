Penn Virginia Corp (NASDAQ:PVAC)

North American company
Market Info - PVAC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PVAC

  • Market Cap$424.050m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:PVAC
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINUS70788V1026

Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corp is an independent oil and gas company. The company is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in onshore regions of the United States.

Latest PVAC news

