Company Profile

Pennant International Group PLC is engaged in the delivery of integrated support solutions. The company has three main operating segments: Training Systems, Data Services, and Software. It offers a range of services that cover training equipment, hardware and related support, including simulation, virtual reality and computer-based training, technical documentation, media development, software development and related consultancy. It operates in four geographical areas - the United Kingdom, USA, Canada and Australia of which the United Kingdom contributes the vast majority of total revenue. The company operates in a broad spectrum of market sectors, including the defense, rail, power and aerospace sectors and with government departments.Pennant International Group PLC is engaged in the delivery of integrated logistic support solutions. These comprise of simulation, virtual reality and computer based training systems, software solutions and Logistic Support Analysis Software.