Pennant Park Investment Corp (NASDAQ:PNNT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PNNT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PNNT
- Market Cap$439.150m
- SymbolNASDAQ:PNNT
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINUS7080621045
Company Profile
PennantPark Investment Corporation is an investment management company. Its investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation also seeking to preserve capital through debt and equity investments.